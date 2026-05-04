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AEW Confirms Boston Return With Two Night Dynamite And Collision Events

Posted By: Ben Kerin on May 04, 2026
AEW Confirms Boston Return With Two Night Dynamite And Collision Events

All Elite Wrestling has officially expanded its summer 2026 touring plans, confirming a string of new live event dates that include a return to Boston and a trip to New Mexico.

The promotion revealed that MGM Music Hall at Fenway will host a special two night stretch, beginning with a live episode of AEW Dynamite on July 15, followed by a taping of AEW Collision on July 16. Tickets for both shows will be released to the public on May 11.

Located in the Fenway Park district, the venue typically accommodates around 5,000 fans, though that number may shift depending on production setup. AEW previously ran the building in April 2025 with its Spring BreakThru specials, making this a return to a venue the company is already familiar with. Past Boston appearances have also included shows at Agganis Arena and TD Garden, with Agganis Arena most recently hosting events in late 2025.

In addition to the Boston dates, AEW confirmed a stop at the Rio Rancho Events Center on June 24, where both Dynamite and Collision will take place. Tickets for that event go on sale May 8.

Looking ahead, the next scheduled cards are shaping up as follows:

AEW Dynamite and Collision on May 6 will feature:

  • Darby Allin defending the AEW World Championship against Kevin Knight
  • A Double Jeopardy match between Dax Harwood and Orange Cassidy
  • An AEW Continental Championship Eliminator with Jon Moxley facing Juice Robinson
  • Tag team action as Kris Statlander and Hikaru Shida take on Mina Shirakawa and Harley Cameron

AEW Fairway to Hell on May 9 will see:

  • Jack Perry defend the AEW National Championship against Mark Davis


If you reference any quotes from this piece, please attribute them to the original source, and kindly credit WrestlingNewsSource.com (h/t) for the transcription.



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