Top WWE Talent Said To Agree To 50 Percent Pay Reduction Before New Day Exit

A top WWE star who has been heavily featured on television was reportedly asked to take a significant pay reduction recently, with a new claim suggesting the performer accepted a cut of around 50 percent.
According to PWInsider, the situation unfolded last week, although the outlet noted it has not been able to fully confirm the report or identify the talent involved. Even with that uncertainty, the timing has raised eyebrows across the industry.
The reported discussion is said to have happened roughly a day before it emerged that Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods exited WWE after being approached about restructuring their contracts. Their departures quickly became one of the biggest talking points following WrestleMania 42.
This development lines up with earlier reports that TKO had instructed WWE to trim main roster expenses. That directive is widely believed to have played a role in the wave of releases on April 24, when 25 performers were let go in a move aimed at reducing overall payroll.
Bryan Alvarez has also weighed in on the situation, noting a clear difference between cuts across the company. While NXT departures were said to be based on talent evaluation, the main roster decisions were reportedly driven more by financial considerations.
The New Day and other notable departures on May 2, 2026
Kofi Kingston left WWE in what was described as a mutual decision, ending a run that spanned nearly two decades
Xavier Woods also exited as part of a mutual agreement
Tonga Loa
JC Mateo
April 24, 2026 roster cuts
Aleister Black
Zelina Vega
Kairi Sane
Bo Dallas, also known as Uncle Howdy
Erick Rowan
Nikki Cross
Dexter Lumis
Joe Gacy
The Wyatt Sicks faction members listed above were all released
Motor City Machine Guns, Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin
Santos Escobar
Zoey Stark
Alba Fyre
Apollo Crews
NXT and developmental releases from April 2026
Andre Chase
Dante Chen
Tyra Mae Steele
Chris Island
Tyriek Igwe
Trill London
Sirena Linton
Luca Crusifino
Malik Blade
Tyson Dupont
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