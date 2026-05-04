Top WWE Talent Said To Agree To 50 Percent Pay Reduction Before New Day Exit

A top WWE star who has been heavily featured on television was reportedly asked to take a significant pay reduction recently, with a new claim suggesting the performer accepted a cut of around 50 percent.

According to PWInsider, the situation unfolded last week, although the outlet noted it has not been able to fully confirm the report or identify the talent involved. Even with that uncertainty, the timing has raised eyebrows across the industry.

The reported discussion is said to have happened roughly a day before it emerged that Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods exited WWE after being approached about restructuring their contracts. Their departures quickly became one of the biggest talking points following WrestleMania 42.

This development lines up with earlier reports that TKO had instructed WWE to trim main roster expenses. That directive is widely believed to have played a role in the wave of releases on April 24, when 25 performers were let go in a move aimed at reducing overall payroll.

Bryan Alvarez has also weighed in on the situation, noting a clear difference between cuts across the company. While NXT departures were said to be based on talent evaluation, the main roster decisions were reportedly driven more by financial considerations.

The New Day and other notable departures on May 2, 2026

Kofi Kingston left WWE in what was described as a mutual decision, ending a run that spanned nearly two decades

Xavier Woods also exited as part of a mutual agreement

Tonga Loa

JC Mateo

April 24, 2026 roster cuts

Aleister Black

Zelina Vega

Kairi Sane

Bo Dallas, also known as Uncle Howdy

Erick Rowan

Nikki Cross

Dexter Lumis

Joe Gacy

The Wyatt Sicks faction members listed above were all released

Motor City Machine Guns, Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin

Santos Escobar

Zoey Stark

Alba Fyre

Apollo Crews

NXT and developmental releases from April 2026

Andre Chase

Dante Chen

Tyra Mae Steele

Chris Island

Tyriek Igwe

Trill London

Sirena Linton

Luca Crusifino

Malik Blade

Tyson Dupont

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