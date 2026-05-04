WWE Revisits Legendary 1981 Alley Fight Between Sgt Slaughter And Pat Patterson

WWE marked a major milestone by revisiting one of its most iconic battles, shining a spotlight on Sgt. Slaughter and Pat Patterson’s unforgettable Alley Fight as the company celebrates 45 years since the bout took place.

The full match has now been released on the YouTube via the WWE Vault channel, giving fans a chance to experience the brutal encounter in its entirety. The clash originally went down inside Madison Square Garden on May 4, 1981, and continues to stand as one of the defining matches from WWE’s pre-Hulkamania era. It is widely remembered for helping shape the presentation of hardcore-style wrestling long before it became common.

In a newly recorded introduction, Sgt. Slaughter reflected on how the rivalry came together. At the time, Pat Patterson was balancing roles as both a competitor and an announcer, which made him an easy target. Slaughter, alongside The Grand Wizard, pushed Patterson into accepting a 10,000 dollar Cobra Clutch challenge. The situation quickly escalated when Patterson appeared close to escaping the hold, only for Slaughter to strike him and leave him bloodied during a heated beatdown.

That tension led directly into the Alley Fight, a no rules, no referee contest that broke from traditional structure. The match ended when The Grand Wizard threw in the towel on Slaughter’s behalf, despite Slaughter clearly wanting to keep going. The moment played a key role in cementing his image as a relentless and tough competitor in the eyes of the audience.

The bout’s legacy only grew over time. It was later named Match of the Year for 1981 by the Wrestling Observer Newsletter and has often been cited as a blueprint for storytelling inside the ring. Slaughter also recalled how it left a lasting impression on a young Mick Foley, who credited seeing the match live as a major inspiration for pursuing a wrestling career.

“I always wondered why they never had another one, but I guess out of respect for Pat and I, that they never had another Alley Fight,” Slaughter said. “I keep waiting for two guys that can’t get the job done and they’re going to announce an Alley Fight, but they never do

“But I always remember Mick Foley coming to me and going, ‘Sarge, I was in the third row during that match.’ And he said, ‘That excited me so much that I wanted to be a professional wrestler.’ They would always make the boys watch that match and say, ‘This is a professional wrestling match. This is what we want you to learn how to tell a story.’ Because without a referee, pretty tough to have a match without a referee. But we did it. It’s a classic, definitely a classic.”