WWE Raw Set For Big Build With Contract Signing And Open Challenge

WWE Raw heads to Omaha, Nebraska tonight, broadcasting live from the CHI Health Center with several key matches and segments already locked in for the show.

The road to WWE Backlash continues to heat up, with major names set to appear and important developments expected throughout the night. WWE has confirmed a lineup that blends in ring action with storyline progression, including a high profile contract signing and a long awaited open challenge.

Roman Reigns and Jacob Fatu will come face to face to officially sign their contract ahead of their WWE Backlash title clash, setting the stage for what promises to be a tense encounter. Meanwhile, Oba Femi is set to kick off his open challenge, inviting any competitor to step up and test themselves against him.

Tag team action is also on tap as Penta teams with Je’von Evans to take on Ethan Page and Rusev in what could be a hard hitting showdown. Elsewhere, Sol Ruca is scheduled to make things official by signing her Raw contract, marking a significant step in her WWE journey.

In addition, IYO SKY and Asuka will sit down for a face to face discussion ahead of their upcoming Backlash match, offering fans a closer look at the tension between the two. Finn Bálor is also set for singles competition as he squares off against his former ally JD McDonagh in a match that carries personal stakes.

With a mix of major moments and in ring action planned, tonight’s Raw is shaping up to be a pivotal episode on the road to WWE Backlash.