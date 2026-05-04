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Hulk Hogan Boots Sell For Over $146K At Auction

Posted By: Ben Kerin on May 04, 2026
Hulk Hogan Boots Sell For Over $146K At Auction

A set of ring worn boots once used by Hulk Hogan has fetched $146,803 at auction through Iconic Auctions, placing them among the most valuable pieces of wrestling footwear ever sold.

What makes the boots especially significant is their connection to two major moments in wrestling history. The item was photomatched to appearances at the 1989 Survivor Series and the 1990 Royal Rumble, adding a layer of authenticity that collectors place a premium on.

The final sale price puts these boots second on the all time list, trailing only another Hogan item that made headlines earlier this year. His boots from WrestleMania I shattered expectations when they sold for more than $1 million in March, becoming the first wrestling collectible to ever reach that milestone.

These consecutive blockbuster sales highlight a growing demand for vintage wrestling memorabilia, particularly items linked to Hogan’s peak years during the late 1980s boom period. Collectors continue to show that pieces tied to that era remain some of the most sought after in the entire industry.


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