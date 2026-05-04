Nick LoPiccolo Responds To Personal Attacks Following AEW Comments

Nick LoPiccolo is firing back after becoming the subject of personal attacks online, making it clear he is not going to stay silent while critics attempt to undermine him.

The backlash began after LoPiccolo shared a series of strong opinions about AEW, which quickly drew attention across social media. Instead of simply debating his viewpoints, some users shifted focus and began making claims about his behavior, suggesting he was under the influence based on his delivery and tone. Addressing the situation head on during an appearance on BodySlam.net’s podcast with Famous Davis, LoPiccolo dismissed those accusations outright and made it clear they have no basis in reality.

“People are like, ‘Oh, he’s on coke, he’s on coke.’ I’m like, no… I don’t do coke. I don’t do drugs. I don’t drink. I don’t do any of that s**. I just have a lot of energy. I talk fast. I get fired up. I’m passionate about what I’m saying. That’s just how I am. I’ve always been like that.”

He went on to question how strangers online feel confident making assumptions about his personal life without any real knowledge or connection to him.

“Okay, so how do people know about cocaine? Or about like… my family life? How people know about any of this? They all make it up.”

As the conversation continued, LoPiccolo addressed the broader issue, pointing out that criticism of his AEW opinions has turned into attempts to discredit him personally rather than engage with what he is actually saying. He suggested that this kind of response often comes from people looking to shut down discussion rather than participate in it.

At the same time, he did not shy away from acknowledging his past, explaining that while he has lived a full life with different experiences, those moments are being twisted into something they are not.

“Fine. But like, okay, fine. Like, I’ve done everything… I played football, I ran track in college. I did steroids… I remember, like, one time I did mushrooms and ketamine and weed and coke in the same night in college… it doesn’t matter.”

For LoPiccolo, the frustration comes from seeing conversations shift away from wrestling discussion into personal attacks. He emphasized that the focus should be on the points he is making, not assumptions about his character or lifestyle.

“…if you weaponize it and say okay, this person’s an addict… you’re not… you’re not like in real life either.”