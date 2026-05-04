Lucha Underground Teaser Sparks Confusion Behind The Scenes



The recent “Mas?” teaser from Lucha Underground sparked immediate excitement among fans, with many believing the iconic Temple could be reopening. However, the reality behind the tease appears far less dramatic.

After the official Lucha Underground social media account suddenly became active again with a cryptic “Soon” message, speculation spread rapidly across the wrestling world. Some fans began to wonder if a full revival or new season was on the horizon. According to those closely connected to the original production, that is not the case.

During MMM Show 225, producer Chris DeJoseph Harvey addressed the situation and revealed that even people who were directly involved with Lucha Underground had no idea what the teaser meant. In fact, he explained that his phone was flooded with messages shortly after the post went live.

“I got like 80 DMs about this thing. Everybody’s asking me. The funniest part about that is several of the people DMing me are people who worked on the show. And I’m not just talking about stagehands and whatever some of them were people who were actually on the teams.”

Harvey noted that inquiries came from individuals with strong ties to the show’s original production, including an assistant director who had worked alongside him in the past.

“The original AD was one of my ADs back in the day, and he was like, ‘Hey man, you know what’s going on with Lucha Underground?’ I was like, ‘Okay, yeah, that makes sense that he hit me up.’”

The confusion only grew when Christa Joseph, one of the key creative minds responsible for shaping Lucha Underground’s characters and storytelling, reached out expecting answers. Instead, both men found themselves equally unsure.

“But then Christa Joseph hit me up he wrote the show and created all the characters and everything you know and love about Lucha Underground and he’s like, ‘Dude, people are blowing me up. You’ve got to know what’s going on, right?’ He just assumes I know. He halfway thought I was responsible for it. I’m like, ‘Dude, I don’t know anything about it.’ And he didn’t know anything either.”

Seeking clarity, they contacted executive producer and showrunner Eric Van Wagenen, who confirmed he had no involvement or knowledge of any revival plans tied to MGM.

“Then we both hit up Eric Van Wagenen, who was the executive producer and showrunner, and he’s like, ‘No, I don’t know anything about it, and there’s nothing coming out of the MGM world that I know about either.’”

Harvey continued to investigate, reaching out to multiple credible sources connected to the brand. While there may be some new merchandise or related products on the horizon, he emphasized that there is no indication of a new wrestling show being developed.

“I asked around to everybody and found out everything there is to get I got it directly from real sources. In talking to various people, I found out a few things. A, there are some new Lucha Underground products potentially out there.”

He stressed that the biggest giveaway is the complete lack of outreach to talent or production staff, something that would almost certainly happen if a reboot were in motion.

“But I remind everyone you don’t know a single wrestler who’s been approached to be on a new version of Lucha Underground. That’s the key factor. There is no new wrestling show with new material in the works.”

He doubled down on that point, making it clear that no one behind the scenes has been contacted either.

“Not a single wrestler, manager, or TV production person has been contacted. It hasn’t happened it’s just not a thing.”

Instead of a revival, the current plan appears to focus on bringing the original series back to audiences. Harvey pointed to longtime collaborator Skip Chaisson as someone connected to the effort, suggesting the project involves reintroducing past episodes rather than producing new ones.

“One of the people who got back to me was Skip Chaisson, who’s been on the show before. He’s a great guy, and I’m not trying to ruin whatever surprise he has planned. But it looks like, for now, Lucha Underground is going to put the old show back out in some form.”

He added that longstanding rights issues may finally be easing, allowing the content to resurface after years of being difficult to access.

“I don’t know all the details, but it looks like enough rights have gone to one place which has always been the issue, because Lucha Underground had rights spread across multiple places. But at least the rights to broadcast the show, which hasn’t been in circulation, seem to be consolidated.”

For fans wondering where the show might reappear, Harvey suggested the answer could be tied to the platform that shared the teaser.

“Right now, the only place you could get it was to buy it on Amazon, but it looks like it’s coming back in some form. I’m assuming YouTube that’s where they made the announcement. The channel is back, it’s live again.”

In closing, Harvey made it clear that while the brand may be returning in some capacity, it is not in the form many had hoped for.

“So that’s the word coming from El Rey’s Chief Creative Officer the property is coming back in some form of syndication for the old episodes. That’s the scoop. That’s it.”