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Rhea Ripley Reportedly Turned Down Talent Agency Representation

Posted By: Ben Kerin on May 04, 2026
Rhea Ripley Reportedly Turned Down Talent Agency Representation

Rhea Ripley has firmly established herself as one of WWE’s top names, but an interesting insight has emerged regarding her decision to avoid signing with a talent agency, at least based on comments from Nick LoPiccolo.

During an appearance on BodySlam.net’s podcast alongside Famous Davis, LoPiccolo spoke about how he carefully identified a select group of WWE talent he hoped to represent as new opportunities began opening across the industry. According to him, that plan was largely a success, with only one notable exception.

“I had a hit list of maybe seven people. I signed six of the seven. The only person I didn’t sign was Rhea, who I’ve heard does not want an agent and who just wants to kind of go home and do her thing and, you know, all respect to her, but everyone else I got.”

In an era where many wrestlers are branching out into media, endorsements, and crossover projects with the help of representation, Rhea Ripley appears to be taking a different route. Rather than pursuing outside ventures through an agency, the impression shared by LoPiccolo suggests she prefers a more low key, self directed approach.


If you reference any quotes from this piece, please attribute them to the original source, and kindly credit WrestlingNewsSource.com (h/t) for the transcription.



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