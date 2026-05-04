John Cena Teases Major Announcement For WWE Backlash 2026

John Cena is set to make headlines once again as he prepares to reveal what he’s calling “history-making news” during WWE Backlash this weekend.

With his appearance confirmed for the premium live event, Cena took to social media to build anticipation, promising an announcement that could have a lasting impact on both talent and the audience. While details remain under wraps, the reveal is widely expected to tie into WWE’s upcoming Club WWE membership initiative, which is currently in the early stages of its rollout.

“It’s official! I’m headed to #WWEBacklash! After months of planning and effort, I am SO excited to break some history-making news!,” Cena wrote. “I can’t promise it’ll be perfect but I can promise it will change the WWE experience for Superstars and fans!

“C U Live Saturday in Tampa or at home on the @espn app!”

Cena has already begun transitioning into a new phase of his career following retirement, taking on a key role in promoting Club WWE. The program is expected to offer fans a subscription-based experience, with premium tiers granting benefits such as early access to tickets, exclusive merchandise, and behind-the-scenes content. While a waitlist is already open, WWE has yet to confirm the official pricing structure for memberships.

The 16-time world champion was last seen at WrestleMania 42, where he served as host across both nights. His return at Backlash adds another layer of intrigue, especially with the event taking place in Tampa, the city he calls home.

WWE Backlash 2026 is scheduled for Saturday, May 9, featuring a stacked lineup:

World Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns defends against Jacob Fatu

Seth Rollins faces Bron Breakker

IYO SKY takes on Asuka

United States Champion Trick Williams defends against Sami Zayn

Danhausen teams with a mystery partner against The Miz and Kit Wilson

John Cena is set to appear



