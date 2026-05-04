Kevin Nash Questions WWE Decision To Release Motor City Machine Guns

Kevin Nash has voiced his disagreement with one of the names included in WWE’s post-WrestleMania 42 roster cuts, pointing specifically to the release of the Motor City Machine Guns as a decision he would not have made.

During a recent Q and A segment on his Kliq This podcast, Nash was asked about the April 24 wave of departures and did not hesitate to mention Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin.

“I would not have gotten rid of the Motor City Machine Guns, that’s for damn sure,” Nash said.

Nash’s connection to the duo goes back years to their time in Total Nonstop Action Wrestling, where he shared the screen with Shelley as part of Paparazzi Productions. He also worked closely with Shelley behind the scenes in a mentorship role, and all three men share ties to Michigan.

Shelley and Sabin spent close to two years in WWE, capturing the SmackDown Tag Team Championship once during their run. With their departures now confirmed, All Elite Wrestling is widely expected to be a potential landing spot when they are able to sign elsewhere.

When discussing the broader round of releases, Nash said the cuts did not come as a surprise after reviewing executive pay figures tied to TKO Group Holdings. He joked about Nick Khan’s earnings while also acknowledging the results delivered under his leadership.

“Not after like two weeks prior when I see what the CEOs are making. What Nick’s getting paid. I mean, Nick took half of the WrestleMania net. But I’m busting his balls because we sat here and went over the numbers and the year before was 1.4 billion. The next year, you’re 1.7 billion. So that’s 300 million,” Nash said.

Khan reportedly earned $24.3 million in total compensation for 2025, made up of a $2 million base salary, $11 million in stock awards, and more than $10 million in bonuses.

Nash was part of WrestleMania 42 weekend, appearing alongside Sean Waltman to help induct Dennis Rodman into the WWE Hall of Fame. Despite being involved, he later described the overall experience as lacking emotion, pointing to how the company now operates under TKO.