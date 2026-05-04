WWE Hires Emmy Nominated Producer Hunter Selby For Major Creative Role

WWE has brought in a major new name behind the scenes, appointing Hunter Selby as its new Director of Show Production and Design in a move that could soon reshape the look and feel of its television programming.

Selby shared the update via LinkedIn, confirming he has officially stepped into the role. “I’m excited to share that I’ve accepted a new position as Director of Show Production and Design at WWE. I’m looking forward to this new chapter, and to working on some designs that will hopefully be debuting on screens soon.”

His arrival comes with an impressive track record. Selby earned Emmy nominations in 2023 for his lighting work on American Idol, and again in 2025 for both SNL50 The Homecoming Concert and another stint with American Idol. His experience in high level live television production suggests WWE is making a serious push to elevate its visual presentation.

The position he now holds plays a key role in shaping WWE’s on screen identity. From stage setups and lighting rigs to the overall presentation style of weekly shows and premium live events, the Director of Show Production and Design has a direct influence on what fans see each week.

This change follows the recent exit of longtime production figure Gavin O’Shea, who departed the company after a 25 year run as Director of TV Production.

With Selby already hinting that new concepts could begin appearing soon, viewers may start to notice subtle or even significant changes to Raw and SmackDown in the near future.