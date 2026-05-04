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WWE Announces More Canada Events For August Tour

Posted By: Ben Kerin on May 04, 2026
WWE Announces More Canada Events For August Tour

WWE has officially confirmed a return to Canada this summer, unveiling a multi city run that will bring three major events to fans across the country in August. The announcement outlines a packed schedule featuring both televised shows and a live tour stop, along with details on ticket availability and a continued partnership in Toronto.

WWE issued the following:

“WWE® ANNOUNCES THREE EVENTS IN CANADA THIS AUGUST

Tickets On Sale Friday, May 8 at 10am ET

Presale Access Begins Thursday, May 7 at 10am ET

May 4, 2026 – WWE today announced that three events will take place throughout Canada from Thursday, August 20 through Monday, August 24. Tickets for each live event will go on sale Friday, May 8 at 10am ET via Ticketmaster.ca.

Fans can purchase individual event tickets during an exclusive presale starting Thursday, May 7 at 10am ET. Additional details can be found at WWE.com/Events.

Thursday, August 20
London, Ontario
Canada Life Place
WWE Summer Tour

Friday, August 21
Toronto
Scotiabank Arena
Friday Night SmackDown

Monday, August 24
Ottawa
Canadian Tire Centre
Monday Night RAW

WWE and Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment (MLSE) will collaborate ahead of Friday Night SmackDown at Scotiabank Arena on Friday, August 21, as part of a long-term strategic partnership struck in November 2025. MLSE’s Scotiabank Arena is home to the Toronto Maple Leafs and Toronto Raptors.

About WWE

WWE® is the global leader in sports entertainment. The company creates and delivers original content 52 weeks a year to a global audience. WWE is committed to family-friendly entertainment on its television programming, Premium Live Events, digital media, and publishing platforms. WWE’s TV-PG programming can be seen in more than 1 billion households worldwide in more than 20 languages through world-class distribution partners including Netflix, ESPN, NBCUniversal, USA Network and The CW. WWE is part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO). Additional information on WWE can be found at wwe.com and corporate.wwe.com.”


If you reference any quotes from this piece, please attribute them to the original source, and kindly credit WrestlingNewsSource.com (h/t) for the transcription.



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