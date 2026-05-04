Rikishi Announces Departure From KnokX Pro Wrestling Academy

Rikishi has confirmed that he is stepping away from his role with KnokX Pro Wrestling Academy, bringing an end to his long-standing involvement with the training school and promotion.

The WWE Hall of Famer shared the update on social media, writing, “Love and respect KnokX Pro Entertainment and Academy. As I take my leave, I appreciate your understanding and respect for my decision to rest now.”

Based in Southern California, KnokX Pro Wrestling Academy has operated under the leadership of Reno Anoa’i, who is Rikishi’s cousin and part of the well-known Anoa’i wrestling family that has produced multiple stars across the industry.

Rikishi’s presence at the academy helped elevate its profile significantly. With accolades including two WWE Intercontinental Championship reigns, Tag Team Championship success, and his induction into the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2015, his connection brought added credibility and visibility to the school.

The academy had previously come under scrutiny following an incident that sparked heavy criticism across the wrestling community. The fallout led WWE to cut ties with KnokX Pro, which had been included in its ID affiliate program at the time. In the aftermath, Rikishi was said to have implemented major changes within the organization. It remains unclear if his departure is directly linked to those events or if it is simply a personal decision.