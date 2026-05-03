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Eddie Kingston Set For RevPro Return At London Event

Posted By: Ben Kerin on May 03, 2026
Eddie Kingston Set For RevPro Return At London Event

Eddie Kingston is officially heading back to Revolution Pro Wrestling for the first time in years.

RevPro confirmed that Kingston will be part of RevPro Live in London 108, set for June 7. The appearance marks his return to the promotion after more than four years away, with his last outing coming in March 2020 against the late Mad Kurt.

At this time, no opponent has been revealed for Kingston’s return match. His previous run with RevPro was brief but active, as he competed three times in early 2020. During that stretch, he stepped into the ring with Dan Magee and LA Park in February before closing out his stint against Mad Kurt the following month.

Kingston remains signed to AEW, although he has not appeared on AEW programming since the February 7 episode of AEW Collision. In recent months, he has continued to stay active through ROH appearances and select independent bookings.


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