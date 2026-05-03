AEW Media Rights Update Sparks Confusion Amid Conflicting Reports

The situation surrounding All Elite Wrestling and its media rights future has taken another twist, with a fresh update that appears to shift the narrative rather than fully clear things up.

A previously circulated report outlining a timeline of events has resurfaced, but now carries a noticeably different tone. While earlier claims suggested that AEW had advance knowledge of Warner Bros. Discovery plans, the revised version includes firm denials from both sides, pushing back against the idea that Tony Khan or AEW were given any early indication about potential changes.

"Both AEW and Warner Bros. Discovery have refuted multiple industry sources' claims that Warner Bros. Discovery informed Tony Khan and AEW in the summer of 2025 that the plan was for WBD to be sold and others would be making decisions on further programming."

That statement directly contradicts earlier speculation and reframes the timeline entirely. The updated report goes even further, shutting down claims involving WBD leadership.

"The idea by sources outside AEW that WBD CEO David Zaslav personally informed Khan that a sale was coming was vehemently denied, with the explanation that no showrunners were informed, including Khan."

"There was also no heads-up to Khan per the WBD side, something that would be against SEC rules."

Alongside those denials, the update attempts to explain how the story escalated so quickly, suggesting that early reports may have been misinterpreted and amplified.

"As often happens in pro wrestling, the news was initially misunderstood , in part because the first prominent report came from high-powered industry agent Nick LoPiccolo, a vocal critic of Khan."

"In wrestling’s highly tribal fan environment, the development was widely interpreted as a major blow to AEW."

Despite the effort to reshape perception, the underlying business situation remains unchanged. Warner Bros. Discovery is still moving ahead with a major merger that could significantly impact AEW’s future.

"On February 27, 2026, Paramount Skydance and WBD entered into a definitive merger agreement under which Paramount will acquire WBD in an all-cash deal at per share, valuing the transaction at approximately 0.9 billion."

"WBD shareholders overwhelmingly approved the deal on April 23, 2026. It is expected to close in the third quarter of 2026, pending regulatory approval."

As things stand, AEW is facing a crucial window to secure its next broadcast deal, whether with the merged company or elsewhere.

"AEW will have roughly 12–16 months to secure a new television deal with either Paramount Skydance or elsewhere."

That process may not be straightforward, especially given existing relationships tied to WWE through TKO Group Holdings.

"Paramount, though, already has significant business ties to WWE’s parent company, TKO Group Holdings, through the UFC and a major billion-dollar television rights agreement, which could complicate renewal talks."

Behind the curtain, preparations appear to be underway for multiple outcomes, even as public messaging remains steady.

"Sources close to Khan claimed he has told associates that AEW is prepared to move to YouTube if needed, presumably as a temporary placeholder while seeking a new partner."

"However, one source indicated Khan believes he could potentially strike a comparable deal to his current one with Google/YouTube TV."

"The company also rushed the launch of the MyAEW App on March 9 as an in-house streaming option and additional distribution safeguard."

While the outward message remains calm, there is a growing sense that contingency plans are firmly in place.

"Publicly, Khan has continued to project stability and business as usual to maintain internal morale and reassure AEW’s loyal fan base."

"Outside AEW, the belief is that the company is operating as if it will need a new linear or streaming television deal."

There are also indications that potential partnerships would not be limited by exclusivity concerns.

"There is no contractual reason why Paramount could not carry both UFC and AEW as there is no TKO exclusivity."

To underline that point, the shifting media landscape has already seen similar moves elsewhere.

"Even WWE… used YouTube as a short-term placeholder before finalizing an expanded deal with The CW."