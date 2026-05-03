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Hulk Hogan Documentary Has More Footage But No Plans For New Episodes

Posted By: Ben Kerin on May 03, 2026
Hulk Hogan Documentary Has More Footage But No Plans For New Episodes

The creative team behind Hulk Hogan: Real American has revealed there is plenty of unused footage left on the cutting room floor, though fans should not expect any additional episodes.

Director Bryan Storkel spoke about the remaining material during an appearance on the Ham Radio Show, explaining that while there was enough content to expand the series, the decision was made early on to keep it limited.

“There’s definitely more that you could cover,” Storkel said. “I mean, there’s so many things that got cut out. But we decided on four parts and like that, it’s four hours worth, and we just put in the best stuff or the stuff we could fit. I think there’s so much more though.”

Despite the abundance of extra footage, Storkel made it clear that there are currently no discussions about revisiting the project.

“I mean, I think you can [do more episodes], there would be an argument made for that,” he said. “But there’s definitely no talk of that.”

The series, centered on Hulk Hogan, is currently streaming on Netflix. It consists of four episodes, with runtimes ranging from 46 minutes to 1 hour and 19 minutes, adding up to roughly four hours in total.


If you reference any quotes from this piece, please attribute them to the original source, and kindly credit WrestlingNewsSource.com (h/t) for the transcription.



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