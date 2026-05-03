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WWE Set To Continue Celebrity Involvement Following WrestleMania 42 Success

Posted By: Ben Kerin on May 03, 2026
WWE Set To Continue Celebrity Involvement Following WrestleMania 42 Success

WWE’s push to bring celebrities into the spotlight is not slowing down any time soon, according to a new backstage update.

A fresh report indicates that company officials were said to be very pleased with how celebrity appearances played out during WrestleMania 42, viewing their involvement as a major success across the board.

While there is expected to be a slight dip in celebrity presence following WrestleMania season, the long term outlook remains the same. WWE is reportedly planning to continue incorporating well known names into its programming, with more appearances already being lined up for the summer months.

The report also revealed that Tom Brady had been approached about a potential role with WWE. However, those discussions never materialized into anything concrete, and the reason remains unclear.

WrestleMania 42 featured a mix of celebrity involvement, with Jelly Roll, IShowSpeed, Lil Yachty, and Pat McAfee all making appearances throughout the event.

The crossover didn’t stop there, as Lil Yachty also showed up on the SmackDown episode following WrestleMania. His appearance quickly turned chaotic when Sami Zayn, dressed as the Gingerbread Man, launched an attack. The situation left fans questioning Yachty’s condition, with Trick Williams later stating he was unsure if the rapper was okay after the incident.


If you reference any quotes from this piece, please attribute them to the original source, and kindly credit WrestlingNewsSource.com (h/t) for the transcription.



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