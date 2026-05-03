Trevor Murdoch Announces Retirement After 27 Year Wrestling Career

Trevor Murdoch has officially called time on his in ring career, announcing his retirement during the latest episode of NWA Powerrr. The show marked its first regular Saturday broadcast on Comet TV, adding extra significance to the moment.

The two time NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion addressed the crowd at the OC Theatre following his match with Pretty Boy Smooth at the Crockett Cup 2026. Speaking candidly, Murdoch admitted he could no longer perform to the level fans expect, bringing an end to a 27 year run in professional wrestling.

Although stepping away from competition, Murdoch will remain involved behind the scenes. He is set to continue working as a producer within the National Wrestling Alliance, while also mentoring rising talent at World League Wrestling and Harley Race Wrestling Academy, where he has played a key coaching role since 2018.

Murdoch delivered an emotional farewell to fans in attendance:

“What’s going through my mind is I’m not sure if I can do this anymore. I’ve been wrestling for 27 years and I have seen guys that come in here and they’re only here for a payday. They don’t give the fans what they deserve. And I always told myself that if I ever got to that point, I wasn’t gonna be that guy. A little harder than… I don’t want to embarrass myself. I don’t want to embarrass my family. I don’t want to embarrass Harley Race. So at this moment, I am announcing my retirement from pro wrestling. I want to thank the fans. I want to thank you guys. Because of you guys, I’ve been able to put two of my kids through college. You know? It’s all good, you know what I mean? Like, for a fat guy from a small town, 27 years ain’t bad. I want to thank one more dude. He doesn’t get enough credit. His name’s William Patrick Corgan. Billy, you believed in me and gave me an opportunity when even wrestling didn’t want me. You extended my career for seven years man and that I can’t ever give that back to you. All I can say is thank you man. Thank you so much. Thank you.”

“Billy, you believed in me and gave me an opportunity when even wrestling didn’t want me. You extended my career for seven years man and that I can’t ever give that back to you.”

Murdoch, born William Theodore Mueller, began his wrestling journey in 1999 under the guidance of Harley Race. He later signed with WWE in 2005, forming a successful tag team with Lance Cade that captured the World Tag Team Championships three times before his departure in 2008.

After time in TNA and years on the independent circuit, Murdoch resurfaced with the NWA in 2019 and went on to capture the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship twice, including a memorable victory over Nick Aldis in 2021. He also found tag team success alongside Mike Knox, winning both the NWA World Tag Team Titles and the Crockett Cup in 2023.

NWA Powerrr now airs every Saturday at 4 PM ET on Comet, marking the promotion’s return to broadcast television for the first time in decades, with additional streaming options available online and via The Roku Channel.