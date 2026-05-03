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Adam Pearce Confirms Big Night For Raw With New Matches Announced

Posted By: Ben Kerin on May 03, 2026
Adam Pearce Confirms Big Night For Raw With New Matches Announced

Adam Pearce has confirmed several new matches and key segments for this Monday’s episode of WWE Raw, adding further intrigue to an already packed show.

Among the latest additions, Je’Von Evans will join forces with Intercontinental Champion Penta in tag team action against Rusev and Ethan Page. Page only recently arrived on the main roster after being called up from NXT, where he enjoyed a successful run that included reigns as both NXT Champion and North American Champion.

Elsewhere on the card, Finn Balor is set to go one on one with JD McDonagh once again, continuing their deeply personal rivalry. The two share history dating back to Balor’s wrestling school in Ireland. Balor picked up a win in their previous encounter on the Raw following WrestleMania 42, but the aftermath saw Dominik Mysterio launch an attack that added further tension to the situation.

Pearce has also arranged a face to face meeting between Asuka and IYO SKY ahead of their clash at WWE Backlash on May 9 in Tampa. The goal is for both competitors to speak openly before their match, as their rivalry has been building steadily in recent months. The dynamic between the two shifted following the release of Kairi Sane, who had previously been positioned between them prior to the post WrestleMania roster changes.

Two contract signings are also set for the show. Roman Reigns and Jacob Fatu will make their Backlash World Heavyweight Championship match official, while Sol Ruca will formally sign her Raw contract after her move up from NXT.

In addition, Oba Femi will issue an open challenge as he looks to build on his momentum following his major WrestleMania 42 victory over Brock Lesnar.

The confirmed lineup for Raw on May 5 now includes:

- Roman Reigns and Jacob Fatu contract signing
- Sol Ruca signs her Raw contract
- Oba Femi open challenge
- Je’Von Evans and Penta vs Rusev and Ethan Page
- Finn Balor vs JD McDonagh
- Asuka and IYO SKY face to face


If you reference any quotes from this piece, please attribute them to the original source, and kindly credit WrestlingNewsSource.com (h/t) for the transcription.



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