Roman Reigns Pulled From June WWE Raw Advertising Despite Summer Promise

Roman Reigns is no longer being advertised for any of the four June editions of Monday Night Raw, a surprising shift that comes just weeks after the World Heavyweight Champion declared he would be working a full summer schedule.

Following his victory over CM Punk at WrestleMania 42, Reigns had initially been promoted for eight consecutive Raw appearances. Those dates included May stops in Omaha, Knoxville, Greensboro and Columbus, before heading into an international run with shows in Turin, Paris, Baltimore and London throughout June. However, WWE has since updated its listings, removing Reigns from all June events, with the revised promotional material also reflecting his absence.

The timing is notable given Reigns’ comments during the WrestleMania 42 post show, where he addressed criticism about his part time status. Speaking to Corey Graves and responding to chants from the crowd, he made it clear he intended to be a consistent presence moving forward.

“I’m gonna take y’all to Monday Night Raw tomorrow night. All this part-time crap? We’re gonna fix that. Y’all better make some room, because y’all gonna see my ass all summer.”

Despite that statement, the latest changes suggest plans may have shifted behind the scenes.

Reigns has largely worked a lighter schedule since losing the Undisputed WWE Championship to Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 40. His current run as World Heavyweight Champion began on April 19, when he defeated Punk in the main event of WrestleMania 42 Night 2 at Allegiant Stadium, marking his seventh world title win and his first reign since dropping the previous title two years earlier.

On the April 20 Raw in Las Vegas, Reigns aligned once again with The Usos before being confronted by Jacob Fatu. The challenger later attacked him with the Tongan Death Grip, leading to Reigns accepting a title match on the April 27 episode in Laredo. The two are now set to collide at WWE Backlash on May 9 in Tampa, marking their first singles encounter.

With three of June’s Raw shows scheduled across Europe and one in Baltimore, the absence of Reigns raises questions about WWE’s summer direction, especially with SummerSlam set for August 1 and 2 in Minneapolis.