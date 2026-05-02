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JC Mateo Departs WWE After Short Run

Posted By: Ben Kerin on May 02, 2026
JC Mateo Departs WWE After Short Run

JC Mateo’s run with WWE has come to an end.

Reports have confirmed that Mateo is no longer with the company, with his name listed among a fresh wave of departures. His exit was further supported by updates to WWE’s official roster page, where he has now been shifted to the alumni section.

Mateo’s most recent appearance came on the April 24 edition of SmackDown, where he teamed with Tama Tonga in a losing effort against Damian Priest and R-Truth. During his time on the roster, he was aligned with the MFTs faction.

“Mateo is among a new group of WWE departures, Fightful Select and Cory Hays from Bodyslam have learned.”

Mateo originally signed with WWE in 2025 and made his debut at Backlash, where he aligned himself with Solo Sikoa. Prior to joining WWE, he competed internationally as Jeff Cobb, building a strong reputation in New Japan Pro-Wrestling as a member of the United Empire.


If you reference any quotes from this piece, please attribute them to the original source, and kindly credit WrestlingNewsSource.com (h/t) for the transcription.



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