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Tonga Loa Released From WWE

Posted By: Ben Kerin on May 02, 2026
Tonga Loa Released From WWE

Tonga Loa’s time with WWE has come to an end.

A number of roster updates were quietly made on WWE’s official website, with several names shifted over to the alumni section. Among those was former WWE Tag Team Champion Tonga Loa, confirming speculation about his status.

Further reports from Sean Ross Sapp and Cory Hays have since backed that up, with both indicating that Loa is no longer part of the company.

Loa made his return to WWE during the 2024 Backlash Premium Live Event in France, aligning himself with Solo Sikoa’s version of The Bloodline. On that night, he played a key role in helping Sikoa and Tama Tonga secure a win over Randy Orton and Kevin Owens, immediately establishing himself within the faction.

During this latest run, Loa captured the WWE Tag Team Titles as part of The Bloodline, holding the gold from August through October 2024. His most recent in ring appearance came on the April 13 episode of Monday Night Raw.

This marked Loa’s second stint with WWE, following an earlier run that spanned from 2009 to 2014.


If you reference any quotes from this piece, please attribute them to the original source, and kindly credit WrestlingNewsSource.com (h/t) for the transcription.



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