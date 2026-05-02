New Day Era Ends as Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods Exit WWE

One of WWE’s most popular acts appears to be coming to a close, as Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston are set to depart the company.

According to Fightful Select and Cory Hays of Bodyslam, both members of The New Day are leaving WWE, with the split described as mutual and agreed upon by both sides.

Tanga Loa and JC Mateo are also reportedly exiting WWE as part of the same round of departures.

The New Day, originally featuring Big E before his in-ring career was halted due to a broken neck in 2022, became one of the most decorated and beloved tag teams in WWE history. Kingston and Woods captured the WWE Tag Team Championships multiple times and remained key figures across Raw and SmackDown for more than a decade.

At this stage, no additional details have been shared regarding the reasons behind the departures or what lies ahead for Kingston and Woods.