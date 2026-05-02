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Nick Hogan Drawing Wrestling Training Offers After Teasing In Ring Return

Posted By: Ben Kerin on May 02, 2026
Nick Hogan Drawing Wrestling Training Offers After Teasing In Ring Return

Nick Hogan may have a clear path into pro wrestling if he chooses to step through the ropes. Interest is already building behind the scenes, with Fightful Select noting that several trainers and wrestling schools have reached out with offers to help him get started following his recent openness to the idea.

Fightful Select reported: “Regarding Nick Hogan saying he’d consider a wrestling career if the opportunity was right, Fightful Select has heard that a number of trainers and schools have said that they have offered to train him if he was interested.”

Hogan spoke about the possibility during an appearance on the 83 Weeks podcast with Eric Bischoff, explaining that while he has not been actively competing, he has kept himself familiar with the ring over the years.

“Oh my goodness, you never know. I bounced around here and there and knock the ring rust off every now and again. I’ve been attracted to it my whole life. So, I will say I’m in a pretty darn good shape right now and it’s not unfamiliar territory. So, if the time ever comes or if the opportunity ever presents itself, I would absolutely welcome that,” Hogan said.

The son of Hulk Hogan, Nick has remained connected to the industry and currently serves as commissioner of Real American Freestyle. With multiple training offers already on the table, the decision now rests on whether he wants to fully commit to stepping into the ring.


If you reference any quotes from this piece, please attribute them to the original source, and kindly credit WrestlingNewsSource.com (h/t) for the transcription.



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