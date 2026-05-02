Longtime WWE Employee Departs After 25 Years With The Company

Gavin O’Shea has confirmed he is moving on from WWE, bringing an end to a 25 year run with the company that included his most recent role as Director of TV Production.

O’Shea shared the update via LinkedIn, admitting the situation was not something he had anticipated while opening up about the personal impact of the change and what comes next.

“After 25 years, losing my job wasn’t part of the plan. For those memorable 25 years at WWE, I’ve seen, heard and experienced it all. After all, I grew up there, made friends and learned by doing. Like many people, I tied a piece of my identity to what I do every day. So when that suddenly changed, it felt unsettling, humbling, and honestly, a little scary. But here’s what I’m learning in real time: your job is something you do, not who you are. Setbacks can create space for better opportunities.

Resilience isn’t a buzzword, it’s a skill you build through moments like this. I’m taking this time to reflect, reset, and refocus on what I truly want in my next chapter. I’m incredibly grateful for the people I’ve worked with, the lessons I’ve learned, and the support I’ve already received. If you know of opportunities or just want to connect, I’d love to hear from you. Onward,” O’Shea wrote.

His exit follows the wave of changes implemented after WrestleMania 42, which has seen adjustments across both the roster and behind the scenes staff. With a quarter century spent in the company, O’Shea stands out as one of the more experienced production figures to depart during this latest round of restructuring.