Six Woman Tag Match Confirmed For Next SmackDown After Fatal Influence Attack On Charlotte Flair



Jacy Jayne just scored the biggest win of her SmackDown run and she did it at Charlotte Flair’s expense.

On the May 1, 2026 episode, Jayne pinned Flair in 10:05 after chaos broke out around the ring. Fallon Henley’s well timed interference snapped Flair’s Figure 8 and opened the door for Jayne to land the Rolling Encore and steal it.

Backstage, the tension was already brewing. Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss were mid interview when Rhea Ripley stepped in, offering backup after being jumped by Fatal Influence the week before. Bliss was open to it. Flair shut it down instantly.

“Just because we teamed before doesn’t mean we’ll team again,” Flair told Ripley. “All I need is Bliss. Three’s a crowd.”

That decision came back to haunt her.

Jayne entered with Fallon Henley and Lainey Reid and wasted no time ripping into the Tulsa crowd, promising to embarrass a legend. Once the bell rang, she backed it up. Flair had control early, even hitting a top rope moonsault, but Jayne kept finding counters, including a slick springboard tijeras that shifted momentum.

Flair eventually locked in the Figure 8 and looked seconds away from the win until Henley got involved behind the referee’s back. Bliss neutralized her briefly, but Reid jumped in next, dragging things further off track. Flair cleared her from the apron, but the damage was done. One turn around later, Jayne connected with the Rolling Encore and stole the pin.

After the bell, Fatal Influence piled on. Bliss was overwhelmed at ringside while Flair took more punishment in the ring.

Then Rhea Ripley hit.

Ripley stormed down, dropped Henley on the floor, wiped out Reid in the ring, and blasted Jayne with a headbutt. She went for Riptide, but Jayne slipped free and shoved her straight toward Flair. Ripley pulled up just in time.

The moment hung in the air.

Flair stepped forward and extended her hand.

Ripley accepted.