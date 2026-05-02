Sami Zayn Destroys Gingerbread Man As Backlash Match Set

Sami Zayn took things to a bizarre new level on the May 1 episode of WWE SmackDown, destroying the Gingerbread Man character in a chaotic segment that has quickly become one of the most talked about moments heading into Backlash.

Zayn appeared with the Gingerbread Man costume dragged to the ring and unleashed a violent outburst. He tore into it with punches, delivered a low blow, and ripped one of its arms clean off before completely dismantling the outfit. The segment was played completely straight, with officials and medical staff rushing out as if a real competitor had been injured.

Earlier in the night, Zayn delivered an unsteady promo that blurred frustration and denial. He compared himself to Bob Dylan being booed for going electric, insisting he did not understand why fans had turned on him despite everything he had done.

The situation escalated fast once Trick Williams hit the scene. The United States Champion charged to the ring, forcing Zayn to retreat through the crowd. Williams then dropped to his knees beside what remained of the Gingerbread Man and signaled for help, throwing up the X as WWE doctors flooded the ring.

Backstage, the angle pushed even further. While being checked in the trainer’s room, Williams was informed that the Gingerbread Man “did not survive.” That moment immediately led to a challenge, with Williams announcing he will defend the United States Championship against Zayn at Backlash on May 9. Nick Aldis later made the rematch official.

WWE doubled down on the absurdity with an “In Memoriam” graphic and confirmed that Williams will hold a funeral for the Gingerbread Man on next week’s SmackDown.

The storyline itself traces back to WrestleMania 42, where Williams defeated Zayn to win the United States Title. In the weeks since, Zayn has spiraled, using the Gingerbread Man disguise to ambush Williams before finally turning his anger on the character itself this week.

Fan reaction has been split, with many questioning the tone of the angle while others see it as part of Zayn’s increasingly unstable heel direction. Regardless, the segment has put a spotlight on their Backlash rematch, which now carries a mix of personal animosity and pure unpredictability.

Williams continues to build momentum on the main roster, while Zayn’s descent into chaos has added a new edge to his character. With a title match set and a funeral still to come, this feud is heading into Backlash with plenty of attention.