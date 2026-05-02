Royce Keys Wins Big Before Bloodline Ambush Changes Everything

Royce Keys kept his momentum rolling on the May 1, 2026 episode of WWE SmackDown, but by the end of the night, his winning streak was the least of his concerns.

Keys opened strong with a convincing win over Angel Garza, continuing to establish himself as a force on the blue brand. That momentum did not last long once things moved backstage.

A brief exchange with Jacob Fatu shifted the tone. The two shared a nod to their past, with Keys urging Fatu to stay ready as tensions around The Bloodline continue to rise. It came across as mutual respect, but in WWE, that kind of moment rarely ends quietly.

Things escalated fast.

Before either man could move on, Solo Sikoa and Talla Tonga struck without warning. Keys was taken out in the chaos, while Fatu was driven through a table in a brutal assault. The message was direct. Anyone connected to the situation becomes a target.

The Bloodline conflict just pulled in another name.

This situation traces back to April 17, when Keys eliminated Tonga to win the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal. That moment clearly left a mark, and this week proved Sikoa’s side has not let it go.

With The Usos already at odds with Sikoa’s group earlier in the night, the divide continues to grow. Keys may have been focused on singles success, but now he is caught in something much bigger.

On SmackDown, momentum can open doors. It can also put you in the wrong place at the worst time.