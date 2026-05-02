×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News WNS Stats Navigate up
RSS Feed

Gunther Strikes Cody Rhodes As Backstage Favor Rumors Shake SmackDown

Posted By: Ben Kerin on May 02, 2026
Gunther Strikes Cody Rhodes As Backstage Favor Rumors Shake SmackDown

Gunther made his move loud and clear on the May 1, 2026 episode of WWE SmackDown, but the real story may have started long before the attack.

Right after Cody Rhodes picked up a non title win over Ricky Saints at the BOK Center in Tulsa, the celebration didn’t last. Gunther struck from behind, locked in a sleeper, and dropped the Undisputed WWE Champion before standing tall with the title in hand. Classic Ring General, no wasted motion.

The attack was simple. The timing was not.

Earlier in the night, a backstage segment featuring R-Truth, Damian Priest, Axiom, and Nathan Frazer played out as expected. But in the background, Paul Heyman was seen speaking with Nick Aldis, and that moment may carry more weight than it seemed.

There is history to consider. Back on WWE Raw, Gunther stepped in to protect Heyman from a chair attack by Seth Rollins, putting Rollins down with that same sleeper. Heyman acknowledged it, but Gunther made it clear he expected something in return.

That favor now hangs over everything.

Nothing has been confirmed, but the dots are there. Heyman talking with Aldis. Gunther striking right after Rhodes’ win. It feels less like coincidence and more like a move being set in motion behind the scenes.

This may not have just been an ambush. It could have been the moment Gunther stepped into the title picture.

Rhodes has beaten Gunther before, capturing the Men’s Crown Jewel Championship in 2025, but this time the fight may not stay inside the ring. If that favor gets called in, the power dynamic on SmackDown could shift fast.


If you reference any quotes from this piece, please attribute them to the original source, and kindly credit WrestlingNewsSource.com (h/t) for the transcription.



↠ FOLLOW WNS ON INSTA ↞

⚡ Have Your Say...

Your Rating –/10
Average: 0.0 / 10
Total votes: 0

⚡ Explore WNS

Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

⚡ Events

AEW Collision

Peoria, Illinois

May. 2nd 2026

#collision

WWE Monday Night RAW

Omaha, Nebraska

May. 4th 2026

#raw

AEW Dynamite

North Charleston, South Carolina

May. 6th 2026

#dynamite

AEW Collision

North Charleston, South Carolina

May. 6th 2026

#collision

WWE Backlash

Tampa, Florida

May. 9th 2026

#backlash

WWE Monday Night RAW

Knoxville, Tennessee

May. 11th 2026

#raw

AEW Dynamit​e

Asheville, North Carolina

May. 13th 2026

#dynamite

© 2006-2026 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy