Gunther Strikes Cody Rhodes As Backstage Favor Rumors Shake SmackDown

Gunther made his move loud and clear on the May 1, 2026 episode of WWE SmackDown, but the real story may have started long before the attack.

Right after Cody Rhodes picked up a non title win over Ricky Saints at the BOK Center in Tulsa, the celebration didn’t last. Gunther struck from behind, locked in a sleeper, and dropped the Undisputed WWE Champion before standing tall with the title in hand. Classic Ring General, no wasted motion.

The attack was simple. The timing was not.

Earlier in the night, a backstage segment featuring R-Truth, Damian Priest, Axiom, and Nathan Frazer played out as expected. But in the background, Paul Heyman was seen speaking with Nick Aldis, and that moment may carry more weight than it seemed.

There is history to consider. Back on WWE Raw, Gunther stepped in to protect Heyman from a chair attack by Seth Rollins, putting Rollins down with that same sleeper. Heyman acknowledged it, but Gunther made it clear he expected something in return.

That favor now hangs over everything.

Nothing has been confirmed, but the dots are there. Heyman talking with Aldis. Gunther striking right after Rhodes’ win. It feels less like coincidence and more like a move being set in motion behind the scenes.

This may not have just been an ambush. It could have been the moment Gunther stepped into the title picture.

Rhodes has beaten Gunther before, capturing the Men’s Crown Jewel Championship in 2025, but this time the fight may not stay inside the ring. If that favor gets called in, the power dynamic on SmackDown could shift fast.