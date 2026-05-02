Solo Sikoa Sends Brutal Message To Roman Reigns On SmackDown

The May 1, 2026 edition of WWE SmackDown pushed the Bloodline saga into even more volatile territory, as Solo Sikoa sent a clear and aggressive message aimed directly at Roman Reigns.

The night initially saw Damian Priest and R-Truth retain the WWE Men’s Tag Team Championships against Fraxiom, but the fallout from that match quickly stole the spotlight.

Moments after the bell, chaos erupted when Talla Tonga stormed the ring and unleashed a brutal assault. R-Truth was driven into the ring post, while the remaining competitors were flattened by a series of dominant chokeslams that left the ring in ruins.

Watching it all unfold was MFT leader Solo Sikoa, who soon made his intentions known.

Solo Sikoa sends warning shot to Roman Reigns on SmackDown

Taking the microphone, Sikoa addressed Jacob Fatu and accused him of crossing a line by targeting his faction the previous week. Emphasizing the family bond within his group, Sikoa made it clear that any attack on one member would be answered in full. He didn’t hold back, warning that when Fatu returns, he will be “a dead man walking.”

The situation escalated further when Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso arrived, stepping in on behalf of Roman Reigns.

Jimmy pointed out that while Sikoa may be focused on Fatu, Roman Reigns has unfinished business with Sikoa himself. He suggested that Fatu’s real mistake was not targeting MFT, but going after Reigns. Jey added weight to the moment by referencing the “Tongan Death Grip,” calling it a sacred hold passed down through generations.

The Usos made their stance clear, stating that anything Sikoa had planned would have to wait until Reigns deals with Fatu first. Jey drove the point home by saying they were “not asking” but “telling” Sikoa how things would play out.

Sikoa, however, had no interest in backing down. With a simple signal, he unleashed Talla Tonga once again, who dropped Jimmy and Jey where they stood.

As the Usos lay laid out in the ring, Sikoa delivered a direct message for Reigns.

“You tell Roman Reigns that he ain’t my Tribal Chief. What he says, we don’t give a damn. So, whether Roman likes it or not, Jacob is a dead man,” Sikoa said.

The segment adds another layer to the ongoing Bloodline divide. Since losing Tribal Combat in 2025, Roman Reigns has reasserted himself as the Original Tribal Chief, while Sikoa has carved out his own path with a rival faction that refuses to acknowledge his authority.

Meanwhile, Jacob Fatu remains a dangerous wildcard. Once aligned with Sikoa, he now stands alone and is set to challenge Reigns at WWE Backlash. Despite the Usos attempting to pull him into the family conflict, Fatu has made it clear he is walking his own road.



