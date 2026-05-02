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Goldberg’s Presence Felt In Tulsa Despite SmackDown Absence

Posted By: Ben Kerin on May 02, 2026
Goldberg’s Presence Felt In Tulsa Despite SmackDown Absence

Goldberg didn’t step inside the ring on the May 1, 2026 episode of WWE SmackDown, but in Tulsa, his presence still carried weight.

Broadcast from the BOK Center, the show leaned into major storylines like Cody Rhodes and the debut buzz around Ricky Saints. Still, WWE carved out a moment to honor a hometown legend.

During a quick “Did You Know” segment, WWE reminded viewers that Goldberg was born and raised in Tulsa. It was brief, but meaningful, tying the night directly to one of wrestling’s most dominant names.

Goldberg has never hidden his connection to the city, once saying, “Tulsa is everything to me,” while crediting it for shaping his mindset long before his rise to global stardom. From his standout days at Edison High School to becoming an “unstoppable force,” the roots were clear.

The nod doubled as a quiet tribute to a 28-year career that wrapped in July 2025 at Saturday Night’s Main Event XL. Even in retirement, Goldberg’s link to WWE remains through occasional appearances and ambassador duties.

SmackDown may be focused on the next generation, but for one moment, it paused to recognize the legacy that helped build it.


If you reference any quotes from this piece, please attribute them to the original source, and kindly credit WrestlingNewsSource.com (h/t) for the transcription.



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