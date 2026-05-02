Jacy Jayne Scores Shock Win Over Charlotte Flair On SmackDown

A major development took place on the May 1 edition of WWE SmackDown in Tulsa, where a rising name in the women’s division delivered a result that could have lasting implications. The moment came with its share of controversy, but it still marked a significant step forward.

Competing in only her second match since joining the blue brand, Jacy Jayne found herself opposite one of WWE’s most accomplished stars, Charlotte Flair.

What unfolded went beyond a simple showcase. It was a performance that could alter how Jayne is viewed moving forward.

Jacy Jayne scores a breakthrough win over Charlotte Flair

Flair dictated the early stages of the contest, combining technical skill with her trademark strength to stay in control. Jayne weathered that storm, responding in key moments and showing she could hang with elite competition, making it clear she was more than just a supporting figure in Fatal Influence.

As the match progressed, outside involvement began to play a role. Fallon Henley and Lainey Reid provided timely distractions that disrupted Flair’s rhythm at key points. Even when Flair applied the Figure Four, the interference prevented her from fully taking over.

Jayne capitalised on the opening, connecting with a rolling elbow to secure the pinfall victory. It stands as a notable achievement given Flair’s decorated career. In WWE, a win like that speaks volumes.

The match highlighted contrasting styles, with Jayne using speed and awareness to counter Flair’s experience and power. While some may question the circumstances, the official result remains the same, Jayne scored the three count.

After the bell, the situation escalated as Fatal Influence continued their attack. The numbers game was eventually neutralised when Rhea Ripley made the save, stopping the assault and bringing the segment to a close.