Two New Segments Announced For WWE SmackDown Lineup

WWE SmackDown is shaping up with new additions to the lineup for tonight’s broadcast, as more star power has been confirmed for the May 1 show.

WWE has announced that Cody Rhodes will open the show, following the intense developments involving Randy Orton. After addressing Orton’s brutal punt and the fallout coming out of WrestleMania last week, attention now turns to what lies ahead for the Undisputed WWE Champion.

According to WWE’s preview, “After addressing Randy Orton’s vicious punt attack and the aftermath of WrestleMania last week, what will be the next challenge facing Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes?”

Also set for an appearance is Jacob Fatu, who is coming off a heated clash with Roman Reigns on Raw. With Reigns accepting Fatu’s challenge for a championship showdown, the spotlight now shifts to what happens next as momentum builds toward their title encounter.

WWE’s preview states, “After an explosive confrontation with World Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns on Raw, what will be the fallout for Jacob Fatu heading into his title match against The OTC at WWE Backlash?”

Already confirmed for the show is a singles bout pitting Charlotte Flair against Jacy Jayne. In addition, Ricky Saints is set to make his debut, though his opponent has yet to be revealed.

Tonight’s SmackDown will take place at the BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Current lineup for WWE SmackDown on May 1, 2026:

- Ricky Saints debuts

- Charlotte Flair vs. Jacy Jayne

- Jacob Fatu appears

- Cody Rhodes opens the show