Rebel Shares Heartbreaking Terminal ALS Diagnosis After Two Year Health Battle

Rebel has revealed a devastating update regarding her health, sharing that she has now been diagnosed with terminal ALS following a long and difficult medical journey that has kept her away from AEW for the past two years.

The former TNA star had previously opened up about ongoing health struggles, including a lung cancer diagnosis and a condition believed to be a functional neurological disorder. While preparing for lung surgery at the Mayo Clinic, doctors were able to determine the true cause behind her symptoms, confirming that she is battling amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease.

ALS is a progressive illness that affects nerve cells and leads to loss of muscle control. There is currently no cure, and the condition typically worsens over time, eventually impacting breathing and mobility.

In a deeply emotional video message shared on May 1, Rebel spoke openly about the diagnosis and what it means for her future. Her speech has noticeably declined compared to previous updates, reflecting the progression of her condition.

“First, I want to say thank you for all your prayers, because for those who know, I spent a two year medical journey trying to find out what is wrong. And finally, our prayers have been answered.

“The thing is, sometimes we don’t want to hear the answer to our prayers.

“And so, while I was waiting to have lung surgery for the masses on my lungs, the doctors at Mayo found, finally found, what’s going on. The doctors have diagnosed me with terminal ALS.

“There is not a lot of research behind ALS, and we don’t know how long I have, but it explains why I have trouble walking and talking, and all my functions will soon decline. But now we can prepare for the future and what is to come.

“And I wanna say thank you to Tony Khan and AEW for supporting me on this medical journey. It has been a blessing that is unheard of. And from the bottom of my heart, thank you. And thank you to all of you for your prayers.

”Please continue to pray for a peaceful journey and a peaceful passing. I love you.“

Rebel also expressed gratitude to AEW and Tony Khan for their continued support throughout her health battle, calling it a blessing during such a challenging time.