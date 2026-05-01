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911 Call Surfaces Alleging CM Punk Shoved Fan In Las Vegas Incident

Posted By: Ben Kerin on May 01, 2026
911 Call Surfaces Alleging CM Punk Shoved Fan In Las Vegas Incident

A new allegation has surfaced involving CM Punk during WrestleMania 42 weekend, with 911 audio from an April 20 incident in Las Vegas now making the rounds.

According to the recording obtained by TMZ, a fan claims Punk got physical with him at the MGM Grand. The caller, speaking in Spanish through an interpreter, accused Punk of shoving him in the chest when he approached looking for an autograph. He also described Punk as visibly angry during the encounter.

This call is separate from the viral clip showing Punk knocking a phone out of another fan’s hand near an elevator bank, where Bayley and AJ Lee were also present.

Police responded to the scene and spoke with everyone involved, but no report was filed and Punk was not detained.

The situation has added to growing concerns about security during WrestleMania weekend. Several WWE talents reportedly felt hotel safety was lacking, with fans freely moving through areas like lobbies and elevators. Booker T said he was filmed in a bathroom, Sean Waltman claimed he was physically confronted, and Damian Priest reportedly stepped in to help a female talent get away from a crowd. There was also internal chatter comparing the environment to chaotic WCW backstage conditions, with many believing WWE and TKO need stronger security measures at major events.


If you reference any quotes from this piece, please attribute them to the original source, and kindly credit WrestlingNewsSource.com (h/t) for the transcription.



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