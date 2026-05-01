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Cody Rhodes Set To Open WWE SmackDown Tonight In Tulsa

Posted By: Ben Kerin on May 01, 2026
Cody Rhodes Set To Open WWE SmackDown Tonight In Tulsa

WWE SmackDown goes live tonight, airing on USA Network in the United States and streaming internationally on Netflix. The show takes place inside the BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma, with several key segments already lined up.

Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes is set to kick things off, opening the show as the spotlight immediately turns to the top title picture.

Fans will also see the highly anticipated main roster debut of Ricky Saints, marking a major moment as a new name steps onto SmackDown for the first time.

In the women’s division, Jayce Jayne goes one on one with Charlotte Flair in a featured matchup that could have implications moving forward.


If you reference any quotes from this piece, please attribute them to the original source, and kindly credit WrestlingNewsSource.com (h/t) for the transcription.



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