Cody Rhodes Set To Open WWE SmackDown Tonight In Tulsa

WWE SmackDown goes live tonight, airing on USA Network in the United States and streaming internationally on Netflix. The show takes place inside the BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma, with several key segments already lined up.
Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes is set to kick things off, opening the show as the spotlight immediately turns to the top title picture.
Fans will also see the highly anticipated main roster debut of Ricky Saints, marking a major moment as a new name steps onto SmackDown for the first time.
In the women’s division, Jayce Jayne goes one on one with Charlotte Flair in a featured matchup that could have implications moving forward.
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Tulsa, Oklahoma
May. 1st 2026
Peoria, Illinois
May. 2nd 2026
Omaha, Nebraska
May. 4th 2026
North Charleston, South Carolina
May. 6th 2026
North Charleston, South Carolina
May. 6th 2026
Tampa, Florida
May. 9th 2026
Knoxville, Tennessee
May. 11th 2026
Asheville, North Carolina
May. 13th 2026