The Miz Says Maryse Deserves More Credit For Her WWE Legacy

The Miz is making sure Maryse gets her spotlight, and he is not holding back when it comes to giving her credit.

During a recent chat on the Complex Graps Wrestling Podcast, Miz opened up about their long history together on screen and why he feels their chemistry always delivers something memorable. From their earliest days dating back to the Divas Search era, he believes every appearance they share turns into something fans latch onto.

“Every time we are on camera together it just creates magic. It creates some sort of special moment that people talk about, that people remember. And that’s a testament to, sure, me, but I tell you what, the more is Maryse. You want to talk about people getting flowers, she never gets her flowers. She never gets the credit that she deserves. When she was a Divas Champion, a Women’s Champion in WWE, this was a time when girls got maybe a minute on TV, and you had to get your character over, get people over, get people talking, get people booing, get people cheering, get people reacting. And she was able to do that in the minute, the two minutes that she would get,” Miz said.

He did not stop there either, pointing to some of their biggest joint successes as proof of her influence behind the scenes and on screen.

“And then moving on to Miz and Mrs and the Intercontinental Title run that we had. She was the reason Miz and Mrs came about and the success of Miz and Mrs,” Miz said.