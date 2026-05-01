Anna Jay Addresses AEW Contract Status And Shuts Down Rumors

Anna Jay has cleared the air regarding her AEW status, addressing recent speculation during a Twitch stream while confirming one key detail about her future.

The AEW star has been away from in ring action since late 2025, when she and Tay Melo were eliminated from the Women’s World Tag Team Title tournament on Collision. Now, she is set to return this Saturday with a TBS Championship opportunity against Willow Nightingale, placing her right back into a high profile spot.

During her stream, Jay pushed back on the growing online chatter surrounding her situation, making it clear that much of what has been circulating is inaccurate. She pointed to a former associate as the possible origin of the claims, noting that the individual is no longer part of her circle.

“A lot of stuff going on online that you guys have been seeing, a lot of it is not true. I guess, allegedly, the source was someone I used to work with, and he no longer is working for me as of a few months ago.

“So I don’t know exactly if that’s true or not, but it apparently came from him. The only thing out of everything that’s been posted that’s true is just that my contract is coming up, but that is it. That’s it. No big deal. That’s it.

“Everything else that you guys have seen is pretty much BS.”

Jay did confirm that her AEW contract is nearing its expiration, which lines up with earlier reports suggesting her deal would run through spring 2026. However, she stressed that beyond that, the rumors hold no weight.

She later doubled down on social media after a video surfaced discussing her status, which included claims about outside interest and dissatisfaction with her role. Jay did not hold back in her response.

“I don’t know where this information is coming from, and you don’t know what you’re talking about.

Please shut up.

See you guys on Collision Saturday”

Following her comments, Sean Ross Sapp clarified that his earlier reporting had been based on information provided by Jay’s representatives at the time, adding context to how the original story developed.

“Full disclosure, I have reached out to Anna Jay today to communicate this , The information came directly from her reps or agents at the time when the details of her deal came out last year. Literally all of it. They have since said that she is handling her new deal herself. If they misrepresented that info, sorry to relay that info. But that’s the complete story about how that emerged. Every bit of it.”

With her return to action set for Collision and a title match ahead, Jay’s focus now appears firmly on what happens inside the ring rather than the speculation surrounding her future.