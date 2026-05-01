Update On Chris Jericho’s NYC Filming Project Behind AEW Dynamite Absence

Chris Jericho’s absence from AEW Dynamite this week now has a clear explanation, and it has nothing to do with an in ring storyline.

The former AEW World Champion was not featured on Wednesday’s show as he is currently in New York City working on a television project. While initial reports confirmed he was filming, further details were not immediately available.

That has now changed, as it has been revealed that Jericho is part of the cast for the second season of Dexter: Resurrection. The series is currently in production, with Jericho filming scenes in New York.

Photos circulating on social media show Jericho on set alongside Michael C. Hall, who reprises his role as Dexter. The upcoming season is scheduled to premiere in October 2026.

Jericho only recently returned to AEW programming and has quickly been pulled into a rivalry with The Demand. His in ring comeback also saw him compete at Dynasty, marking his first match in over a year, though he came up short against Ricochet.

He was back in action again last weekend, teaming with Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin as part of The Hurt Syndicate. The trio faced off against The Demand but were unable to pick up the win, adding further momentum to the ongoing feud.