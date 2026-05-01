×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News WNS Stats Navigate up
RSS Feed

Update On Chris Jericho’s NYC Filming Project Behind AEW Dynamite Absence

Posted By: Ben Kerin on May 01, 2026
Update On Chris Jericho’s NYC Filming Project Behind AEW Dynamite Absence

Chris Jericho’s absence from AEW Dynamite this week now has a clear explanation, and it has nothing to do with an in ring storyline.

The former AEW World Champion was not featured on Wednesday’s show as he is currently in New York City working on a television project. While initial reports confirmed he was filming, further details were not immediately available.

That has now changed, as it has been revealed that Jericho is part of the cast for the second season of Dexter: Resurrection. The series is currently in production, with Jericho filming scenes in New York.

Photos circulating on social media show Jericho on set alongside Michael C. Hall, who reprises his role as Dexter. The upcoming season is scheduled to premiere in October 2026.

Jericho only recently returned to AEW programming and has quickly been pulled into a rivalry with The Demand. His in ring comeback also saw him compete at Dynasty, marking his first match in over a year, though he came up short against Ricochet.

He was back in action again last weekend, teaming with Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin as part of The Hurt Syndicate. The trio faced off against The Demand but were unable to pick up the win, adding further momentum to the ongoing feud.


If you reference any quotes from this piece, please attribute them to the original source, and kindly credit WrestlingNewsSource.com (h/t) for the transcription.



↠ FOLLOW WNS ON INSTA ↞

⚡ Have Your Say...

Your Rating –/10
Average: 0.0 / 10
Total votes: 0

⚡ Explore WNS

Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

⚡ Events

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Tulsa, Oklahoma

May. 1st 2026

#smackdown

AEW Collision

Peoria, Illinois

May. 2nd 2026

#collision

WWE Monday Night RAW

Omaha, Nebraska

May. 4th 2026

#raw

AEW Dynamite

North Charleston, South Carolina

May. 6th 2026

#dynamite

AEW Collision

North Charleston, South Carolina

May. 6th 2026

#collision

WWE Backlash

Tampa, Florida

May. 9th 2026

#backlash

WWE Monday Night RAW

Knoxville, Tennessee

May. 11th 2026

#raw

AEW Dynamit​e

Asheville, North Carolina

May. 13th 2026

#dynamite

© 2006-2026 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy