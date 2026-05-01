Broken Matt Hardy Returns To Help Jeff Hardy Win On TNA Impact



Broken Matt Hardy made a dramatic return and wasted no time making an impact when it mattered most.

On the April 30 episode of TNA iMPACT Wrestling, Jeff Hardy went one on one with Vincent following the recent betrayal by Vincent and Dutch against The Hardy Boyz. The tension was already high, but the closing moments of the match shifted everything.

As Vincent climbed to the top rope looking to put Jeff away, the arena was plunged into darkness. When the lights came back, Broken Matt Hardy was suddenly standing in front of him on the ropes. Matt delivered his signature “DELETE” taunt, instantly igniting the crowd.

The lights dropped once again, adding to the chaos. When visibility returned, Vincent was down on the mat while Jeff Hardy had appeared on the top rope. Jeff capitalized immediately, hitting his finisher and securing the victory.

The moment marked the first time Matt Hardy has appeared in his Broken persona since The Hardy Boyz made their return to TNA last year. His presence instantly raised the stakes in the ongoing rivalry with Vincent and Dutch following their shocking turn.

It remains to be seen whether Matt will fully embrace the Broken character going forward, but one thing is clear from the reaction in the arena. The Broken Matt Hardy persona still resonates in a major way.