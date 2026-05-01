×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News WNS Stats Navigate up
RSS Feed

Broken Matt Hardy Returns To Help Jeff Hardy Win On TNA Impact

Posted By: Ben Kerin on May 01, 2026
Broken Matt Hardy Returns To Help Jeff Hardy Win On TNA Impact


Broken Matt Hardy made a dramatic return and wasted no time making an impact when it mattered most.

On the April 30 episode of TNA iMPACT Wrestling, Jeff Hardy went one on one with Vincent following the recent betrayal by Vincent and Dutch against The Hardy Boyz. The tension was already high, but the closing moments of the match shifted everything.

As Vincent climbed to the top rope looking to put Jeff away, the arena was plunged into darkness. When the lights came back, Broken Matt Hardy was suddenly standing in front of him on the ropes. Matt delivered his signature “DELETE” taunt, instantly igniting the crowd.

The lights dropped once again, adding to the chaos. When visibility returned, Vincent was down on the mat while Jeff Hardy had appeared on the top rope. Jeff capitalized immediately, hitting his finisher and securing the victory.

The moment marked the first time Matt Hardy has appeared in his Broken persona since The Hardy Boyz made their return to TNA last year. His presence instantly raised the stakes in the ongoing rivalry with Vincent and Dutch following their shocking turn.

It remains to be seen whether Matt will fully embrace the Broken character going forward, but one thing is clear from the reaction in the arena. The Broken Matt Hardy persona still resonates in a major way.


If you reference any quotes from this piece, please attribute them to the original source, and kindly credit WrestlingNewsSource.com (h/t) for the transcription.



↠ FOLLOW WNS ON INSTA ↞

⚡ Have Your Say...

Your Rating –/10
Average: 0.0 / 10
Total votes: 0

⚡ Explore WNS

Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

⚡ Events

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Tulsa, Oklahoma

May. 1st 2026

#smackdown

AEW Collision

Peoria, Illinois

May. 2nd 2026

#collision

WWE Monday Night RAW

Omaha, Nebraska

May. 4th 2026

#raw

AEW Dynamite

North Charleston, South Carolina

May. 6th 2026

#dynamite

AEW Collision

North Charleston, South Carolina

May. 6th 2026

#collision

WWE Backlash

Tampa, Florida

May. 9th 2026

#backlash

WWE Monday Night RAW

Knoxville, Tennessee

May. 11th 2026

#raw

AEW Dynamit​e

Asheville, North Carolina

May. 13th 2026

#dynamite

© 2006-2026 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy