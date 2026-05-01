Sheamus Wants More Passion From US Sports Crowds

Sheamus has weighed in on the difference between crowd energy across the globe, and he believes fans in the United States could take things to another level.

With WWE continuing to expand internationally following the pandemic, audiences in places like France, Scotland, and Australia have consistently stood out for their loud, creative, and nonstop engagement throughout entire shows. That atmosphere has drawn frequent praise, especially when compared to some quieter reactions at events in the US.

During a recent appearance on The Late Run, Sheamus pointed to the unique energy of European crowds, noting that the creativity seen in their chants is something he would love to see catch on more in America. He explained that the difference is not limited to wrestling, but extends across other sports as well.

“The organic chants that happen when you’re in Europe are insane and I just wish that kind of filter in a little bit in the United States, especially with the football matches in MLS. When I go to a MLS game for Nashville, every team in MLS seems to have the same chants but with different lyrics. The great and beauty thing about like Paris or Munich or Dortmund or Glasgow or Liverpool or Man United, they all have their own individual chants. Crowd get behind them and they break out at any time. I feel like sometimes that has to be orchestrated.”

He went on to stress that American crowds have the potential to be just as electric, but need to move away from repetitive chants and embrace more originality in the moment.

“In the NFL, you’ve seen that too. What are the chants? Defense, let’s go. It’s just so generic and it could be so much more. I just want fans to be more creative with their chants, don’t just wait for someone to get a chant [going]. They break out in these European games and it’s the same when we wrestle over there. Paris, the chants are going, crowd is ringing. They’re having a great time, they’re enjoying themselves. I feel like that’s the one thing the US is behind Europe and South America by the way because the same thing, they’re passionate about football and everything that goes on with it. I feel like we could still they could definitely put it up another couple of notches in sports.”