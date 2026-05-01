Nikki Bella Explains Why She Turned Down Baywatch Audition



Nikki Bella opened up about a recent opportunity she chose to walk away from, revealing she declined an audition tied to a Baywatch project because she did not feel fully confident in the role’s expectations.

Speaking on The Nikki and Brie Show during a solo episode, Bella responded to a fan question about confidence and self-image by sharing the experience. While she did not confirm the exact project, the timeline points toward the upcoming Fox reboot currently in development.

Bella explained that after thinking through what the role would require, she made the call to step back rather than force herself into a situation where she would feel uncomfortable.

“I had an audition for Baywatch. I ended up not doing it because I knew that I would not be comfortable wearing or if I was to get it, I would not be comfortable wearing a red swimsuit, 24 7, because I am not confident yet in a swimsuit, so I didn’t do it.”

She described the decision as part of a broader mindset shift, focusing on putting herself in environments where she feels at her strongest.

“It’s certain things that what I’ve learned is I have to put myself in positions of like, where I feel most confident. When I’m walking down that ramp and I’m in my Nikki Bella gear, I am so confident.”

Bella also addressed recent commentary about her appearance, making it clear that outside opinions no longer carry the same weight.

“Someone made a comment about me last week, like, she didn’t even say thick in a good way, like she got bigger. And they could say all they want. The comment didn’t even affect me. It affected me because I felt so damn good. So I just think you have to get to that place where you just are like, this is me. This is my beauty.”

The Baywatch reboot is currently in production as a 12 episode series set for the 2026 to 2027 season. Filming is taking place in Venice Beach and at Fox’s Century City studio lot. Matt Nix is leading the project as showrunner and executive producer, with McG directing the opening episode.

The cast features Stephen Amell in the lead role of Hobie Buchannon, alongside Shay Mitchell, Noah Beck, Livvy Dunne, Brooks Nader, Hassie Harrison, Jessica Belkin, Thaddeus LaGrone, Luke Eisner, Charlie McElveen, Ashley Moore, and Kylar Miranda. Original series names David Chokachi and Erika Eleniak are also set to appear.