Eric Bischoff Slams Wyatt Sicks Concept And Explains Why It Was Doomed From The Start

Eric Bischoff has weighed in on several hot topics coming out of recent WWE roster cuts, and his takes cut across creative, character development, and the reaction from fans online.

Speaking on his 83 Weeks podcast, Bischoff didn’t hold back when discussing the Wyatt Sicks and why he believes the group was never set up to succeed. In his view, the issue had nothing to do with the performers involved, but everything to do with the concept itself. Trying to recreate something so closely tied to Bray Wyatt, he argued, was always going to be a tough sell.

“The presentation as a mass… not a cool idea. It was not only same , been there , it was less than. That's always the risky thing about trying to recreate something. It very seldom is as good as the original. And I think in this case that was the problem more than anything , nothing to do with talent. Had everything to do with the presentation.”

Bischoff suggested that once fans emotionally invest in a character like Wyatt, any attempt to replicate that feeling without the same foundation can struggle to connect. The expectations surrounding the faction only made things more difficult, with comparisons to Wyatt’s original work becoming unavoidable.

He also turned his attention to Aleister Black, offering a blunt assessment of why the former WWE and AEW talent has struggled to find lasting footing despite clear support from major names in the industry. Bischoff believes the problem lies in how narrowly Black defines his character.

“My take is that Aleister has a very narrow perspective of who he is and what he is as a character… I think the way Aleister sees his character in his head is so narrow, or in another way of saying that is he's so focused on it.”

Bischoff pointed to Black’s track record across multiple promotions as evidence that belief in his potential has never been the issue.

“Because he's been in and out. It's not like people don't see the potential starting with Paul Heyman. Vince hung in there with him for quite a while and then he went over to AEW and now he's back in the market again.”

He went on to say that the real challenge is a lack of adaptability, arguing that long term success often comes down to a willingness to evolve.

“So it's not like no one believes in him or believes that he has the potential, but I think what people are finding out is he doesn't have the ability or the willingness or the comfort level , whatever you want to call it , to broaden that character because the one he has in mind isn't working.”

“If it was working, if it was working, he wouldn't have got cut. If it was working, he'd still be in AEW. It's not working and it hasn't worked.”

Bischoff added that sometimes even a slight shift in direction can make a difference.

“So what do you do? Do you keep doing it? Or you go, ‘Maybe if I tilt it 20° this way.’… Well, that's way different to what I've been doing. Well, that's kind of the point.”

The veteran executive also addressed the backlash aimed at Bully Ray following his comments about released WWE talent, and he firmly defended him. Bischoff argued that many critics misunderstood the intent behind the remarks, suggesting they were rooted in a coaching mindset rather than personal attacks.

“I think the people that are taking offense and making any kind of the issue about this are socially divergent, mentally and emotionally stunted… and are just clinging together on this thing called the internet wrestling community so they can just virtue signal their asses off and get their opinions across and say things that hopefully people who are just as pathetic as they are will all chime in and like and comment on what they had to say. That's what this is.”

He explained that blunt feedback is often part of the business, especially in developmental or coaching environments where improvement is the goal.

“And first of all, I mean it's look, Bully I'm guessing I wasn't there… I'm guessing that that interview was within the context of Bully's involvement in in the WWE as a coach, right? So, let's look at that. So, if you're asking someone a question in that environment or in that context, of course you're going to get an answer that you would probably say to someone who is coming to you after just being released.”

Bischoff added that setbacks in wrestling can come down to a wide range of factors, some of which may go unnoticed by fans, and that reflection is often necessary for growth.

“It could be any one of a hundred things. Maybe you did walk by somebody that you should have stopped and paid some respect to and you didn't recognize them or you're on your phone or whatever. So, this is not an insult… [stuff] happens, but maybe that was it. Maybe you just walked by that person on a bad day.”