Ric Flair Reveals Why He Stopped Attending WWE Shows

Ric Flair has opened up about why he’s no longer attending WWE events, and his reasoning centers firmly on how Charlotte Flair is currently being handled on television.

Speaking on the Thanalysis Show, Flair admitted that while Charlotte is still actively appearing, he has personally stopped going to shows due to frustration with her current direction. He made it clear that this decision is not temporary, but a direct response to how she is being used.

“Yeah, I'll go. Yeah, my daughter will be going. I don't go to the shows anymore cuz I'm really not happy with the way they're using her quite now.”

Flair did acknowledge that WWE’s current system is heavily focused on building new stars through NXT, and he understands why the company is investing so much into its developmental pipeline. Even so, he suggested that the approach can come at the expense of established talent.

“But it it it I understand you know, they spend a fortune on their developmental system, yeah, NXT, right? And it they've got to you know, they've got to validate it so these kids get but they get a chance to come up and then they you screw up one time.”

Looking back, Flair compared today’s environment to the past, particularly under Vince McMahon, where he said there was far less room for error. While he noted that the modern system allows talent more breathing room, it does not change his stance on Charlotte’s current position.

“It's better now, but when Vince was running it you could have one bad TV your first time ever on TV and all you've ever done is work out with your own with your friend, you know what I mean? And bingo, you're gone.”

Despite his criticism, Charlotte Flair remains one of WWE’s most accomplished stars, making Ric Flair’s absence from live events even more notable. His comments add to the wider discussion about how top names are positioned in today’s WWE landscape.

During the same interview, Flair also shared insight into the origin of his iconic “Wooo,” revealing it was inspired not by wrestling, but by legendary entertainer Jerry Lewis.

“Jerry Jerry Lewis. Goodness gracious. Great balls of fire. That that's before you were born. That's that's 1972 stuff.”

The revelation highlights how Flair’s larger than life persona drew from entertainment beyond wrestling. The “Wooo” went on to become one of the most recognizable sounds in the industry, echoing through arenas for decades and cementing his legacy as “The Nature Boy.”