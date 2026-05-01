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Kevin Nash Criticizes WrestleMania Weekend Under TKO Leadership

Posted By: Ben Kerin on May 01, 2026
Kevin Nash Criticizes WrestleMania Weekend Under TKO Leadership

Kevin Nash has shared a blunt take on WrestleMania weekend, offering a critical view of how things feel under TKO’s leadership.

Speaking on his Kliq This podcast, the WWE and WCW veteran admitted he felt disconnected from the overall product, describing the biggest event of the year in less than glowing terms.

“I’m so detached from the product and everything else. To me, the whole weekend, maybe because I was running on fumes, but it felt kind of soulless,” Nash said.

He went on to reflect on how things have changed behind the scenes since WWE moved on from Vince McMahon’s direct control, pointing to what he believes is a shift in how top talent relationships are handled.

“I’m not stupid or naive. I understand that the bottom line has meant that it’s a business. Once it left Vince’s hands, no matter if you love Vince or don’t love Vince, from the boy’s standpoint, if you had a relationship with Vince and you were a guy that pushed those numbers, a (Shawn) Michaels, a Triple H, a Steve (Austin), a Taker, if you pushed those numbers, you had a relationship that was gold,” he explained.

Nash suggested that same level of appreciation is no longer present under the current regime, taking aim at how TKO views some of WWE’s most iconic names.

“Now, I don’t think they [TKO] look at Steve and Taker the same way. I’m talking about TKO, or as we now refer to it, The Adjustment Bureau; they just don’t show the appreciation. It’s almost kind of like having a President that has no experience in warfare. [They] just don’t get it.”


If you reference any quotes from this piece, please attribute them to the original source, and kindly credit WrestlingNewsSource.com (h/t) for the transcription.



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