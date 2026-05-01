Eric Bischoff Reveals How High Paul Heyman Was On Aleister Black

Eric Bischoff has shared more insight into how highly Aleister Black was viewed behind the scenes during his earlier WWE run, adding fresh context following Black’s recent release.

During his time in WWE, Black quietly built strong support internally, and Bischoff has now pulled back the curtain on just how much belief there was in him from key decision makers. Speaking on his 83 Weeks podcast, Bischoff reflected on the period when both he and Paul Heyman held executive roles in 2019, revealing that Heyman was especially invested in Black’s potential from the very beginning.

Bischoff described Heyman’s level of enthusiasm as intense, even recalling it in a lighthearted way.

“when he [Black] first came in to WWE, Paul Heyman was huge on him. Paul was like, ready to put a blood on the table commitment to him.”

He continued by explaining that Heyman’s instincts are rarely off when it comes to spotting talent, which immediately made him take notice of Black.

“You know, he [Heyman] really, really saw something” Bischoff added. “I was intrigued because Paul’s got a pretty good track record, right? When he gets excited about something, whether you like it or not, you’ve got to pay attention, because it’s probably going to go somewhere. So I started paying attention to him [Black], I talked to him a few times, tried to get a feel for, you know, where his head was at, what his vibe was like, learn a bit about, you know, what he saw as his character.”