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Backstage Talk Reveals Likely Next Stop For Wyatt Sicks After WWE Exit

Posted By: Ben Kerin on May 01, 2026
Backstage Talk Reveals Likely Next Stop For Wyatt Sicks After WWE Exit

The Wyatt Sicks are already generating buzz after their WWE exit, and talk has quickly turned to where the group could resurface next.

The faction, featuring Uncle Howdy (Bo Dallas), Erick Rowan, Dexter Lumis, Joe Gacy, and Nikki Cross, was released on April 24 as part of the post WrestleMania 42 cuts. Their departure immediately sparked speculation across the industry.

That conversation has now reached TNA, where ideas are already being floated. Sean Ross Sapp noted that while some within the company have suggested AEW as a landing spot, that scenario is not expected to happen.

“People I talk to in TNA seem to think that Wyatt Sicks would end up in AEW. They're not going to AEW. I think they actually end up doing indie stuff together, TNA, MLW, and that.”

Instead of committing to one promotion, the current belief is that the group could remain intact and work across multiple platforms, including independent shows, TNA, and MLW.

The Wyatt Sicks had been a steady presence on WWE television since mid 2024, gaining traction before their story wrapped up just ahead of WrestleMania 42. Their final appearances came during the closing run of SmackDown heading into the event.

Their release was part of a wider round of cuts, with WWE letting go of 25 talents following WrestleMania 42, including Aleister Black, Zelina Vega, Apollo Crews, Andre Chase, and the Motor City Machine Guns.


If you reference any quotes from this piece, please attribute them to the original source, and kindly credit WrestlingNewsSource.com (h/t) for the transcription.



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