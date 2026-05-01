×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News WNS Stats Navigate up
RSS Feed

Danhausen Targets The Rock With Bold WWE Callout

Posted By: Ben Kerin on May 01, 2026
Danhausen Targets The Rock With Bold WWE Callout


Danhausen has picked his next target, and it is about as bold as it gets.

Since arriving in WWE earlier this year, Danhausen has fully embraced his bizarre persona, popping up alongside names like The Miz, Kit Wilson, and Dominik Mysterio while leaving a trail of chaos in his wake. Wherever he goes, things tend to spiral, and that reputation is clearly something he is leaning into.

During a recent interview with Michael Fairman, Danhausen was asked who he would like to curse next. He did not hold back, immediately naming one of the biggest figures tied to WWE.

“Does Rock the Dwayne Johnson count? Sure… him.”

That answer alone raised eyebrows, but Danhausen did not stop there. When the topic shifted to whether anyone could turn the tables on him, he made it clear that is not how things work in his world.

“Let me tell you, Dan can’t be cursed. He is the curse.”


If you reference any quotes from this piece, please attribute them to the original source, and kindly credit WrestlingNewsSource.com (h/t) for the transcription.



↠ FOLLOW WNS ON INSTA ↞

⚡ Have Your Say...

Your Rating –/10
Average: 0.0 / 10
Total votes: 0

⚡ Explore WNS

Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

⚡ Events

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Tulsa, Oklahoma

May. 1st 2026

#smackdown

AEW Collision

Peoria, Illinois

May. 2nd 2026

#collision

WWE Monday Night RAW

Omaha, Nebraska

May. 4th 2026

#raw

AEW Dynamite

North Charleston, South Carolina

May. 6th 2026

#dynamite

AEW Collision

North Charleston, South Carolina

May. 6th 2026

#collision

WWE Backlash

Tampa, Florida

May. 9th 2026

#backlash

WWE Monday Night RAW

Knoxville, Tennessee

May. 11th 2026

#raw

AEW Dynamit​e

Asheville, North Carolina

May. 13th 2026

#dynamite

© 2006-2026 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy