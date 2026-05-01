Danhausen Targets The Rock With Bold WWE Callout



Danhausen has picked his next target, and it is about as bold as it gets.

Since arriving in WWE earlier this year, Danhausen has fully embraced his bizarre persona, popping up alongside names like The Miz, Kit Wilson, and Dominik Mysterio while leaving a trail of chaos in his wake. Wherever he goes, things tend to spiral, and that reputation is clearly something he is leaning into.

During a recent interview with Michael Fairman, Danhausen was asked who he would like to curse next. He did not hold back, immediately naming one of the biggest figures tied to WWE.

“Does Rock the Dwayne Johnson count? Sure… him.”

That answer alone raised eyebrows, but Danhausen did not stop there. When the topic shifted to whether anyone could turn the tables on him, he made it clear that is not how things work in his world.

“Let me tell you, Dan can’t be cursed. He is the curse.”