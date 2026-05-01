Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson Stopped By Police After Hollywood Walk Of Fame Celebration

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson had an unexpected moment with law enforcement in Hollywood shortly after attending a celebratory event.

The actor was in attendance on Thursday for Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony honoring Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci, but according to reports, his departure led to a brief traffic stop related to his vehicle’s tinted windows.

Despite the situation, Johnson remained composed throughout. Photos captured him calmly speaking with the officer before stepping out of his car to cooperate fully. At one stage, he was even seen shaking hands with the officer, suggesting the interaction stayed respectful and low key.

Dressed in a clean white shirt paired with cream trousers, Johnson looked sharp as he handled the stop without any visible frustration.

Earlier in the day, he joined a star studded lineup that included Meryl Streep and Matt Damon to celebrate the honorees. Johnson also took time to speak during the ceremony, offering heartfelt words about Blunt.

“Every single day, knowing Emily, as many of us do, that is one grateful woman who will wake up feet on the ground, being grateful about every moment,” he said.

He continued by highlighting the impact of gratitude, adding that it leads to “joy and peace of mind,” qualities he believes define Blunt.

The two share a strong working history, having starred together in Jungle Cruise and reuniting again for The Smashing Machine.

Blunt later responded to the tributes, expressing how meaningful the moment was for her.

“It’s very difficult to sum up how meaningful this is to me… you guys and the great loves of my life, who are all here have made life such a deep privilege.”