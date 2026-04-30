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Stephanie Vaquer Facing Extended WWE Absence With No Clear Return

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Apr 30, 2026
Stephanie Vaquer Facing Extended WWE Absence With No Clear Return

Stephanie Vaquer is set for a lengthy spell away from WWE TV, and right now there is no clear timeline for when she will be back.

New details from WrestleVotes Radio suggest the former Women’s World Champion is expected to be sidelined for the foreseeable future, with no widely known return date internally. There has been talk of at least six weeks out, though that figure is not locked in. There is some hope she could make it back in time for SummerSlam, but nothing is confirmed.

The injury itself was confirmed as legitimate by Bryan Alvarez after a recent Raw angle. During the segment, Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez attacked Vaquer backstage while aligned with Liv Morgan. The moment saw Perez drive an equipment case into Vaquer’s shoulder, with commentary later confirming a second degree AC sprain that would keep her out.

It is still unclear exactly when the injury happened. There is a chance it occurred before the Raw segment and the attack was used to write her off television. Either way, the setback adds to a tough run for Vaquer.

She dropped the Women’s World Championship to Liv Morgan at WrestleMania 42 night one, and that match was reportedly shortened due to both competitors dealing with injuries going in. A second degree AC sprain can take several weeks or even months to fully recover from, depending on how rehab progresses.


If you reference any quotes from this piece, please attribute them to the original source, and kindly credit WrestlingNewsSource.com (h/t) for the transcription.



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